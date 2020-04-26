|
Edward Masterson
MARCH 23, 1932 - APRIL 19, 2020
Fuquay-Varina
Edward Masterson, of Fuquay-Varina, NC, and Old Bridge, NJ, died at home at the age of 88 on Sunday, April 19, 2020. He was born March 23, 1932, in Manhattan, NY, to John and Florence Masterson. He is survived by his four children, Lorraine Caravalho of Fuquay-Varina, NC, Steven Masterson of Kinnelon, NJ, Robert Masterson of Sparta, NJ, and Christopher Masterson of Holly Springs, NC; ten grandchildren, Dr. Amanda Adrian, Jessica Masterson, Joe Caravalho, Dr. Melissa Duva, Morgan Masterson, Chelsea Masterson, Ryan Masterson, Sophia Masterson, Grace Masterson and Henry Masterson; and two great granddaughters, Olivia Adrian and Juliet Acosta. In addition to his parents, Ed was predeceased by his wife of 47 years, Ann Masterson, brothers Greg and John Masterson, sisters, Norma Lester and Joan Bodisch, and his loving grandson, Robie Masterson.
The family will be holding a private ceremony to honor Ed's life. Memorial donations may be made in his memory to the or .
Please visit www.thomasfuneral.com to view Edward Masterson's full obituary or to provide online condolences to the Masterson family.
Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 26, 2020