Bryan-Lee Funeral Home
1200 Benson Road
Garner, NC 27529
(919) 772-8225
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Bryan-Lee Funeral Home
1200 Benson Road
Garner, NC 27529
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church
Apex, NC
View Map
Edward "Ed" Padfield Jr.


1942 - 2019
Edward "Ed" Padfield Jr. Obituary
Edward "Ed" Wesley Padfield, Jr.

July 29, 1942 - July 8, 2019

Garner

Edward "Ed" W. Padfield, Jr., 76, passed away Monday, July 8, 2019.

Visitation will be held from 7:00 – 9:00 PM on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Bryan-Lee Funeral Home, Garner.

Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, July 12, 2019 at St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church, Apex. Interment will be held at a later date in the church columbarium.

Ed was born in Hudson County, NJ to the late Edward and Jeanette Padfield. He was a dedicated employee of Pitney Bowes for over 40 years where he was also a member of the Oval Club. Ed sang in many church choirs over the years, most recently at St. Mary Mother of the Church in Garner. He was faithful member of St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church in Apex.

In addition to his parents, Ed was preceded in death by his first wife, Linda Padfield; and a sister, Patricia Freidman.

He is survived by his wife, Sharon Daley-Padfield; sons, Mark E. Padfield and wife, Shawna Thrower of Durham, Brian E. Padfield and wife, Dr. Lisa Padfield of Willow Spring; sisters, Denise Stanislawczyk and husband, Andy of Pittstown, NJ, Laurette Bachert and husband, Dave of Milford, PA; and grandchildren, Shane Padfield, Carolyn Padfield, Brooke Padfield, Erin Daley, Max Law, and Seth Law.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Ed's memory to The Fisher House Foundation at www.fisherhouse.org and selecting 'Donate.'

Arrangements by Bryan-Lee Funeral Home, Garner. Online condolences may be made at www.bryan-leefuneralhome.com
Published in The News & Observer on July 11, 2019
