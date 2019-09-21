|
|
Edward Samuel Pearce, Jr.
March 10, 1943 - September 19, 2019
ZEBULON
Edward Samuel Pearce, Jr., age 76, died Thursday, September 19, 2019. Son of the late Edward S. Pearce, Sr. and Mary Lib Eddins Pearce. He was born, March 10, 1943 at Chelsea Naval Hospital in Chelsea, Massachusetts. A graduate of Wakelon High School class of 1961 and a proud U.S. Army Veteran; he spent his entire career in the electric motor business. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by nephew, David Pearce and daughter-in-law, Lucy Pearce.
Funeral Service, Sunday, 2pm, Zebulon Baptist Church. Burial to follow at Gethsemane Memorial Gardens.
Edward is survived by his wife, Judith Creech ("Pete"); son, Edward S. Pearce, III of Raleigh; his only grandchild, Chandler Pearce of Charlotte; brothers, Michael (Linda) and Tim (Julie) both of Youngsville. He is also survived by nephews, Vann (Emily) Pearce of Arlington, VA, Stephen (Leslie) Pearce of Raleigh, John (Sara) Pearce of Raleigh, Corey (Colette) Creech of Reston, VA, Andrew Pearce of Chapel Hill; and a niece, Candace Creech Caldwell (Kevin) of Cumming, GA; sister-in-law, Anne C. White of Zebulon and brother-in-law, Randy (Judy) Creech of Bluffton, SC; 5 great-nieces and 4 great-nephews.
Flowers are welcomed or memorials may be made to Zebulon Baptist Church or Transitions LifeCare.
Visitation, Saturday, 5 - 6:30pm, Strickland Funeral Home & Crematory, 211 W. Third St., Wendell.
www.stricklandfuneral.com
Published in The News & Observer from Sept. 21 to Sept. 22, 2019