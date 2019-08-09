Home

Memorial Park South Funeral Home
4121 Falcon Parkway
Flowery Branch, GA 30542
(770) 965-8110
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
2:00 PM
Mt. Moriah Baptist Church
Raleigh, NC
View Map
Edward Straughan


1942 - 2019
Edward Straughan Obituary
Edward Joseph Straughan

October 10, 1942 - August 8, 2019

Flowery Branch, Georgia

Mr. Edward Joseph "Joe" Straughan, age 76, of Flowery Branch, Georgia passed away Thursday, August 8, 2019 at Willowwood Nursing Center.

Memorial Services will be 2:00 p.m., Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Mt. Moriah Baptist Church in Raleigh, North Carolina with inurnment following at Mt. Moriah Baptist Church Cemetery. Rev. Mike Tolar will officiate.

Mr. Straughan was born October 10, 1942 to the late Weldon & Winifred Straughan in Jacksonville, North Carolina. A veteran of the National Guard, he was a member of Mt. Moriah Baptist Church and retired from United Restaurant Equipment Company, where he was a salesman.

Mr. Straughan is survived by his son & daughter-in-law, Doug & Melissa Straughan of Flowery Branch, Georgia; daughter & son-in-law, Lori & Chris Eggers of Hildebran, North Carolina; grandchildren, Alex Straughan, Adam Straughan, Cameron Eggers and Caitlyn & her husband, John Allemang; sister & brother-in-law, Pat & Emil Kuelz of Roanoke; and several nieces & nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Joyce Straughan.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mt. Moriah Baptist Church, 3000 E. Garner Road, Raleigh, NC 27610.

Memorial Park South Funeral Home, 4121 Falcon Parkway, Flowery Branch, Georgia 30542 is in charge of arrangements. Send on-line condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The News & Observer on Aug. 9, 2019
