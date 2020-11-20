1/1
Edward Valentine Carlton III
1978 - 2020
March 10, 1978 - November 16, 2020
Wilmington, North Carolina - Edward Valentine Carlton III, age 42, of Wilmington, NC left this earthly life unexpectedly and much too soon on Monday, November 16, 2020.
He was born on March 10, 1978 in Durham, NC to Virginia Carlton and the late Edward Valentine Carlton, Jr.
Edward was born and raised in Durham, NC and later moved to Wilmington, NC. He lived in the Scotts Hill Community for twenty years. Edward liked the great outdoors and enjoyed fishing and hunting. He met the love of his life, Jessica, in high school. They have been together for 25 years and married for 20 years. Edward was completely devoted to his wife and their two children. He always said his proudest accomplishment was his two children. He was a family man and a phenomenal human being. Edward was a bright light to many people and will be missed dearly.
Edward is survived by his wife, Jessica Carlton; children, Edward Valentine Carlton IV and Ava Elizabeth Carlton; brother, Sam Carlton and wife, Melanie, of Kingston, TN; sister-in-law, Caitlin Rhew and husband, Scott, of Timberlake, NC; father and mother-in-law, Mike and Renee Suggs, of Hurdle Mills, NC; nephew, Conrad; and niece, Stella Grace.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, there are no services planned at this time.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.quinnmcgowen.com.


Published in The News & Observer on Nov. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Quinn-McGowen Funeral Home
315 Willow Woods Drive
Wilmington, NC 28409
(910) 794-7171
