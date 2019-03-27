Edward Hardy Wilson



September 21, 1938 – March 24, 2019



Raleigh



Edward "Ed" Hardy Wilson, 80, was welcomed into Heaven on Sunday, March 24, 2019, following an extended illness.



Ed was born in Wilson, North Carolina, on September 21, 1938, to Lumis Otha Wilson and Annie Craft Wilson who predeceased him.



Ed is survived by his wife of 53 years, Sandra Boykin Wilson, his sister, Lou Ann Wilson Kasias and his niece, Leigh Anne Kasias, both of High Point, NC. Additional survivors include his sisters-in-law Mavis B. Cobb and Doris B. Raper of Rocky Mount, NC; nephew Ronald E. Cobb (Rhonda); nieces Elizabeth M. Cobb, Carolyn L. Hinnant (Donnie), Kathy L. Key (David), Deborah Cayton (Bernice), Vernell L. Aycock; several great-nieces and nephews; great-great-nieces and nephews; and many cousins. He was predeceased by brothers-in-law Sam G. Kasias, Alton E. Cobb, and Dennis H. Raper; sister-in-law Myrtle B. Lamm; niece Teresa R. Turner; and nephew Michael W. Cobb.



Following graduation from Rock Ridge High School, Ed attended Chowan College, then joined the US Air Force. Ed was honorably discharged from the Air Force at Ellsworth Air Force Base, Rapid City, SD.



Ed graduated from Kings College, studying Business Administration. His favorite career choice was Real Estate, both as a Residential Realtor and a Commercial Realtor focusing on the Small Business Market. His favorite hobbies were studying history (including military history), admiring architecture, and following commercial construction news & trends.



Ed was a long-time member of St. Mark's United Methodist Church (UMC), Raleigh, NC, where he served in many capacities over the years, including the Administrative Council, Sunday School teacher, ushering, and Lay Representative to the NC Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church.



Ed enjoyed Bible Study, especially the Bible Study Fellowship (BSF) classes that met on Monday evenings. After several years of study, Ed joined the Administrative Team of the Men's BSF Monday Evening Class. He continued serving as long as his health allowed and cherished the many friendships made through BSF.



The family will receive visitors on Friday, March 29, 2019, at St. Mark's UMC, 4801 Six Forks Rd., Raleigh, NC 27609, from 12 noon-1:45 pm. The Funeral is scheduled for 2:00 pm followed by entombment at the Mausoleum Chapel at Raleigh Memorial Park, 7501 Glenwood Avenue, Raleigh, NC.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the Memorial Fund at St. Mark's UMC, 4801 Six Forks Rd., Raleigh, NC 27609, or to Bible Study Fellowship, 19001 Huebrier Rd., San Antonio, TX 78258-4019.



Condolences may be left at www.brownwynneeastmillbrook.com Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 27, 2019