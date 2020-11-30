Edwin Brosnahan
January 4, 1943 - November 28, 2020
Fuquay Varina, North Carolina - Edwin (Ed) Brosnahan was born January 4, 1943 in Brooklyn, New York to Joseph J. Brosnahan and Mary Barbara Ort. Ed lost his father at an early age, and while his mother worked to provide for the family, Ed was educated in Catholic Boarding Schools. He studied at Iona College before entering the U.S. Navy in 1966. Ed served in the Navy from 1961 to 1966, and was stationed in Kamiseya Japan until the end of his Naval Career, in which he was stationed in Washington D.C. It was there he met Ann Batts, who he married on November 12, 1966.
Ed proudly served his country his entire career, going to work for the CIA after his honorable discharge from the Navy. He, Ann, and eventual son Sean made their home first in Arlington, and later in Manassas, Va. During his 35-year career he was stationed across the world in Washington DC, Saudi Arabia, Germany, and Alice Springs, Australia. Ed and Ann moved to Fuquay-Varina NC after retirement to be closer to their family.
Ed loved to play basketball in college, and pitched softball for different teams in the US and overseas. His passions in retirement were working on his crossword puzzles, and spending time with his Granddaughter Anora. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and proud Patriot.
Ed is survived by his loving wife of 54 years Ann, their son Sean, his wife Sayer, and their daughter Anora.
A funeral mass will be held on Thursday, December 3rd at 11am at Saint Bernadette Catholic Church, 1005 Wilbon Rd., Fuquay Varina, North Carolina 27526, with a burial to follow at Oakwood Cemetery. A link to stream the service may be found at brownwynneraleigh.com
.
In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to The Veterans Life Center in Butner, NC (vicnc.org
) or to Military Missions in Action (militarymissionsinaction.org
).
Arrangements by Brown-Wynne, 300 Saint Mary's Street, Raleigh.