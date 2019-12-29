|
Edwin Gilbert Thurlow Jr.
May 15, 1941-December 21, 2019
Raleigh
Edwin Gilbert Thurlow Jr. 78, of Raleigh, passed away December 21, 2019. Born May 15, 1941 in Tallahassee, Florida. He was the son of Edwin Gilbert Thurlow & Zella Grace (Dailey) Thurlow. Ned attended Broughton High School, served in the US Air Force and graduated from NC State University. He is survived by his son Derek Thurlow (Aneta), grandson Ryan, sisters Jane Ferdon (Ben), and Jill Gurley (Dick), niece Alison Hanson (Geoff), nephew Adam Green. At Ned's request, no services will be held. Condolences can be sent to 921 Macon Pl. Raleigh, NC 27609.
Published in The News & Observer on Dec. 29, 2019