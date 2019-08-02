|
Dr. Edwin L. Yancey, Sr.
gREENVILLE
Dr. Edwin L. Yancey, Sr., 84, died July 30, 2019 at Cypress Glen Methodist Retirement Community.
A private family service will be held at St. James United Methodist Church in Greenville.
Ed was born to the late James David Yancey and Eula Huey Yancey in Wedowee, Alabama.
He attended N.C. State University, graduating in 1956 with a degree in Animal Science, a Masters in Adult Education in 1968, and a Doctorate in Adult Education in 1981. Ed spent 30 years with the NC Agricultural Extension Service in roles including 4-H Agent (Johnson County) and County (Pitt County) and District Chairman.
Ed is survived by his wife of 62 years, Betty Yancey; two daughters, Betty L. Yancey of Charlotte, Elaine Y. Massengill and husband William of Benson; son, Edwin L. Yancey, Jr. and wife Jill of Cary; seven grandchildren; brother, Winfred Yancey and wife Syble of Haw River. He was preceded in death by his sister, Joann Y. Hopkins.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: The Methodist Home for Children, 1041 Washington Street, Raleigh NC 27605.
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory.
Published in The News & Observer on Aug. 2, 2019