Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory
2100 East Fifth Street
Greenville, NC 27858
(252) 752-2101
Resources
More Obituaries for Edwin Yancey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dr. Edwin L. Yancey Sr.


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dr. Edwin L. Yancey Sr. Obituary
Dr. Edwin L. Yancey, Sr.

gREENVILLE

Dr. Edwin L. Yancey, Sr., 84, died July 30, 2019 at Cypress Glen Methodist Retirement Community.

A private family service will be held at St. James United Methodist Church in Greenville.

Ed was born to the late James David Yancey and Eula Huey Yancey in Wedowee, Alabama.

He attended N.C. State University, graduating in 1956 with a degree in Animal Science, a Masters in Adult Education in 1968, and a Doctorate in Adult Education in 1981. Ed spent 30 years with the NC Agricultural Extension Service in roles including 4-H Agent (Johnson County) and County (Pitt County) and District Chairman.

Ed is survived by his wife of 62 years, Betty Yancey; two daughters, Betty L. Yancey of Charlotte, Elaine Y. Massengill and husband William of Benson; son, Edwin L. Yancey, Jr. and wife Jill of Cary; seven grandchildren; brother, Winfred Yancey and wife Syble of Haw River. He was preceded in death by his sister, Joann Y. Hopkins.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: The Methodist Home for Children, 1041 Washington Street, Raleigh NC 27605.

Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory.

Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com
Published in The News & Observer on Aug. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edwin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory
Download Now