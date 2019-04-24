Edwin Lewis "Tiny" Aldridge



Tarboro



Tiny Aldridge, 81, of Tarboro, died at Vidant Hospital on Monday, April 22, 2019 surrounded by family and friends.



He was born September 2, 1937 in Floyd, Virginia. The son of Velmer and Mattie Aldridge. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Harry and Bob Aldridge.



He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Margaret Dew Aldridge. He is also survived by his son Edwin Lewis Aldridge, Jr. and wife Missy, grandchildren, Lila, Trey and Anna Claire.



Tiny spent 42 years in construction with Barnhill Contracting Company. He retired from Barnhill in 2003.



Since retirement Tiny spent much of his time enjoying his cows, others' cows and cow sales. Most of all he enjoyed his family and close friends, but above all that he enjoyed spending time with his three loving grandchildren.



Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, April 25 at First Baptist Church in Tarboro. Burial will follow at Greenwood cemetery. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, April 24 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Carlisle Funeral Home and other times at the home at 2730 US South.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church in Tarboro or Edgecombe County 4H.



