Bryan-Lee Funeral Home
831 Wake Forest Road
Raleigh, NC 27604
(919) 832-8225
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Caraleigh Baptist Church
1400 Green Street
Raleigh, NC
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
2:00 PM
Caraleigh Baptist Church
1400 Green Street
Raleigh, NC
Edwin Marshall


1933 - 2019
Edwin Marshall Obituary
Rev. Edwin Roland Marshall, Jr.

December 10, 1933 - November 19, 2019

Apex

Edwin Roland Marshall, Jr., 85, died at his home on Tuesday. He was born Gainesville, FL. He was a veteran of the US Air Force, serving during the Korean Conflict. Ed was a graduate of Anthony High School in Anthony, FL and Florida State University, where he became a football fan of the Seminoles. In 1981 he received his Masters of Divinity degree from Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary and began an 18 year pastoral ministry at Caraleigh Baptist Church in Raleigh.

Ed was a devoted and loving husband, father and grandfather. Survivng are his wife of 60 years, Patricia A. Marshall; son, Scott D. Marshall and wife, Megan; sister, Dolores Aman; two beautiful granddaughters, Parker and Reese Marshall; extended family including the Caraleigh Baptist Church family.

A funeral service will be held 2:00 pm Friday at Caraleigh Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Montlawn Memorial Park.

The family will receive friends at the church from 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Caraleigh Baptist Church, 1400 Green Street, Raleigh, NC 27603.

Online condolences may be made to www.bryan-leefuneralhome.com
Published in The News & Observer on Nov. 21, 2019
