Wilson
Edwin Nick Kearns, 86 of Wilson formerly of Raleigh passed away Monday. Inurnment will be held at 2 p.m. Friday in Evergreen Memorial Park, 2800 Nash Street, Wilson. Pastor Kim Lamb will officiate.
Nick was an extraordinary person that served his country with honor and pride with the U.S. Air Force. He graduated from UNC Law School and had a private practice. Nick was formerly an FBI Agent, prosecutor for the US District Court and an attorney for Wake County. In the late 1950's Nick was well known for being a musician, he played the piano and sang in his band, Nick Kearns Satellites. Nick was a wonderful husband, step-father, step-grandfather and friend to all who knew him. He will be dearly missed and thought of often with loving memories.
Nick is survived by his loving wife of twenty-four years plus nineteen years of being sweethearts, Sallie Bartholomew Kearns of the home; step-son, William Spencer and wife, Michelle of Wilson; step-granddaughter, Jordan Gauta and husband, Gabe of New Bern; step-great-grandson, River Gauta of New Bern and his sister, Sue Haltom and husband, James of Lexington.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers.
Special thanks to Dr. Todd Helton and Dr. George Hemrick of Raleigh for many years of care and passion.
In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials in Edwin's memory to the American Heart Association
, c/o Phyllis Babb, 1108 Windermere Drive, Wilson, North Carolina 27896.
