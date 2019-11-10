|
Dr. Edwin Witte Stock Jr.
September 23, 1937 - November 2, 2019
Cary
Dr. Edwin Witte Stock Jr, 82, beloved Pastor Emeritus of First Presbyterian Church, Raleigh NC passed away November 2, 2019 at Duke University Hospital. Born in New Orleans LA on September 23, 1937, he was the son of Edwin W. Stock and Thelma Grady Stock.
Ed graduated from Alcee Fortier High School in 1955 where he was Class President. He graduated from Southwestern of Memphis (now Rhodes College) in 1959 as a Philosophy Major and was a member of Sigma Nu Fraternity. He then earned a Master of Divinity in 1962 at Union Theological Seminary, Richmond VA. While there, he met Martha Dale Johnston from Okolona, MS and they were married. They moved to Connecticut where Ed earned a Master of Sacred Theology at Yale University Divinity School.
Pastorates include Carolyn Park Presbyterian Church, Arabi, LA and Creedmoor Church, Toca, LA, south of New Orleans, Buntyn Presbyterian Church, Memphis, TN and Second Presbyterian Church, Lexington, KY. While there, he earned his Doctor of Ministry from Louisville Presbyterian Theological Seminary, in 1979. Then to serve as Pastor at First Presbyterian Church, Wichita Falls, TX, 1979-1988. He retired in 2002 after serving at First Presbyterian Church, Raleigh, NC for 14 years. Ed served as a Trustee at Peace College and Glenaire Presbyterian Retirement Community, Cary NC. In retirement, he worked for 6 years for Union Seminary on the development staff.
Ed and Martha Dale raised a son, Edwin W. Stock, III (Cindy) Nesbit, MS and a daughter Sarah Dale Stock Mills (Anthony B. Mills) Austin, TX. Ed moved to Glenaire in 2007 due to Martha Dale's declining health. After her death, he married Anne Thomas Stock, widow of Charles Meehan Thomas and a resident of Poulsbo WA, who was a former High School Classmate. They reconnected at a Reunion in New Orleans and married August 2013. Anne's children are Julianne Thomas Haupt (Green Valley AZ), Charles Anslem Thomas (Nogales, AZ) and Charlotte Thomas Nelson (Spokane, WA)
Also surviving is his sister, Jean Stock Rumph (Donald) of Etawah, NC and former daughter-in-law Conni Rae Cleveland Stock, Memphis, TN, mother of Grandchildren Amanda B. Stock Edwards (William Lewis, III) Columbus MS; Evan Witte Stock, Cleveland, OH; Sloane H. Stock Reed (Leighton) and Virginia Shea Stock, Memphis, TN. Granddaughter Ella Grae Mills, Austin TX. Great Grandchildren Madison Leigh Edwards and William Lewis Edwards IV, Columbus, MS. Nieces, Carolyn Rumph Ricaldi (Ron), Pearland, TX and Ginger Anne Rumph (Sandra Heard), Washington, D.C. Nephew, Gregory Evan Rumph (Catherine), Taylor Lake Village, TX and many other nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. He is predeceased by half sister Shirley Mae Ferron Trudeau and granddaughter Samantha Erin Stock.
Arrangements are by Cremation Society of the Carolinas. The Witness to the Resurrection Service will be held Saturday, November 16 at 2PM at First Presbyterian Church, Raleigh, NC preceded by a private Inurnment in the church's columbarium. Visitation will follow the worship service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First Presbyterian Church Foundation, 112 S. Salisbury St, Raleigh, NC 27601 or to the Glenaire Foundation for financial assistance to residents, at 4000 Glenaire Circle, Cary NC 27511-3802
Ed was passionate about life and the Ministry. He enjoyed travel, Classical music, New Orleans Jazz, swimming, football, his family and his many friends. He never said an unkind word. God gave us a good man and has taken him home to his eternal reward. He will be missed.
Published in The News & Observer from Nov. 10 to Nov. 14, 2019