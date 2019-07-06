Home

Bright Funeral Home & Cremation Center
405 South Main Street
Wake Forest, NC 27587
(919) 556-5811
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bright Funeral Home & Cremation Center
405 S. Main St.
Wake Forest, NC
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
2:00 PM
Neuse Baptist Church
444 Louisbury Rd.
Wake Forest, NC
View Map
Edwina Bullock Wadford


1936 - 2019
Edwina Bullock Wadford was a beloved grandmother, devoted mother, dedicated wife, faithful organist and gentle follower of God. She was born July 23, 1936 in Oxford, North Carolina, and passed in Raleigh away on Wednesday, July 3, 2019.

A nurturer of people, animals, and plants, Edwina's patience and pound cakes are legendary. She happily made many, many sacrifices to serve her immediate and extended family, and was the backbone of her family for many years.

She was a valedictorian of Creedmoor High School, attended Wake Forest College, and carried her love for research into every aspect of her life. Edwina faithfully played the organ at Neuse Baptist Church for 56 years. She was an avid reader, a re-purposer of all things, and a shining example of selfless service for other to emulate.

She was pre-deceased by her husband, Albert F. Wadford, brother A. Bradley Bullock, and parents William Edwin Bullock and Lillian Cannady Bullock Bouzard. Surviving are her sister Brenda Bullock; children Nyle F. Wadford (Teresa), Paige W. Smith (Scott), and Trent A. Wadford; grandchildren Christian, Tara, Chandler, and Braxton Wadford; cherished niece Jolie Jones; and many other special nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at Neuse Baptist Church, 444 Louisbury Rd. Wake Forest. Burial will follow at Pine Forest Memorial Garden in Wake Forest

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Neuse Baptist Church Mission Fund, 4444 Louisbury Road, Wake Forest, NC 27587

The family will receive friends 6:00-8:00 pm Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Bright Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 405 S. Main St., Wake Forest. (919) 556-5811

www.brightfunerals.com
Published in The News & Observer on July 6, 2019
