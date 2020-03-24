|
|
Edythe W. Holleman
Fuquay-Varina
Hermie Edythe Williams Holleman joined her Lord in Heaven on March 21, 2020. "Edie" was born in 1925. She brightened our lives for 94 years. A Celebration of life will be held at a later date.
She is survived by her children, Terri Giles of Virginia Beach, VA, Denise Harr (John) of Raleigh, NC; grandchildren, Ryan Giles (Nancy) of Montreal, QC, Shelby Breault (Frank); and great-granddaughter, Elise Breault of Virginia Beach, VA.
Full obituary at thomasfuneral.com
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 24, 2020