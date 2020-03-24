Home

Thomas Funeral Home
401 N. Ennis Street
Fuquay-Varina, NC 27526
(919) 552-4171
Edythe Holleman Obituary
Edythe W. Holleman

Fuquay-Varina

Hermie Edythe Williams Holleman joined her Lord in Heaven on March 21, 2020. "Edie" was born in 1925. She brightened our lives for 94 years. A Celebration of life will be held at a later date.

She is survived by her children, Terri Giles of Virginia Beach, VA, Denise Harr (John) of Raleigh, NC; grandchildren, Ryan Giles (Nancy) of Montreal, QC, Shelby Breault (Frank); and great-granddaughter, Elise Breault of Virginia Beach, VA.

Full obituary at thomasfuneral.com
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 24, 2020
