Bryan-Lee Funeral Home
1200 Benson Road
Garner, NC 27529
(919) 772-8225
February 3, 1933 – April 6, 2019

Garner

Eileen Swenson Garrahan, 86, passed away on Saturday at Rex Rehab and Nursing Center in Raleigh. She was a resident of Independence Village of Olde Raleigh. Born in Brooklyn, New York, she was the daughter of the late John and Catherine Kuzma Swenson.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 13th at 12:00 PM at St. Mary Mother of the Church in Garner. Inurnment will follow at Montlawn Memorial Park in Raleigh.

Eileen is survived by her daughters, Diane C. Bailey (Milton) of Garner, Gail E. Fox (Robert) of Moncure; sons, Guy R. Garrahan (Vanessa) of Garner, Glen J. Garrahan (Monica) of Melbourne, FL, Greg L. Garrahan of Garner; sister, Claire Farides of Melbourne, FL; ten grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Eileen was preceded in death by her husband of nearly 60 years, Louis P. Garrahan.

Online condolences may be made at www.bryan-leefuneralhome.com
Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 10, 2019
