Service
Saturday, Apr. 25, 2020
Wake Memorial Park
Cary, NC
Eileen Hoppa


1937 - 2020
Eileen Hoppa Obituary
Eileen Louise Hoppa, née Henney

September 16, 1937 - April 20, 2020

Fuquay-Varina, NC

Eileen Louise Hoppa, née Henney, age 82, of Fuquay-Varina, NC, entered eternal rest on April 20, 2020, at UNC Rex Hospital in Raleigh, NC. The cause of death was heart failure. Eileen was born on September 16, 1937, in St. John's, MI, to Napoleon and Mereta Henney, née Davis. She graduated from Bob Jones University, in Greenville, SC, in 1960, and taught Home Economics. With her beloved husband Rex, to whom she was married for over 57 years, Eileen had two children, five grandchildren, and two great granddaughters. A NC resident since 1966, Eileen and Rex also lived, for shorter periods, in New Fairfield, CT, and London, UK. She worked for the NC Legislature and in real estate, was a founding member of North Ridge Alliance Church, in Raleigh, NC, and a member of Colonial Baptist Church in Cary, NC. Eileen enjoyed travel, cooking, sewing, Bible study, friends, and her grandchildren. Her infectious laugh, fierce intelligence, gentle spirit and hopeful kindness will be remembered forever by those who knew her. Most of all, Eileen loved the Lord Jesus Christ, with whom she walked faithfully since childhood.

Eileen is survived by:

Rex Hoppa, Husband

Dean Henney, Brother

Wayne Henney, Brother

Dale Henney, Brother

Jeffrey Hoppa, Son

Peggy Johnson, née Hoppa, Daughter

Nathaniel Johnson, Grandson

Abigail Farmer, née Johnson, Granddaughter

Melissa Smith, née Johnson, Granddaughter

Luke Hoppa, Grandson

Samuel Hoppa, Grandson

Anabelle Johnson, Great Granddaughter

Joy Johnson, Great Granddaughter

The family held private services at Wake Memorial Park, in Cary, NC, on Saturday, April 25, 2020, The Rev. William Barber officiating. A memorial service will be held in September 2020.

In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to RVICS.org, chosenpeople.com or wisdomonline.org.
Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 26, 2020
