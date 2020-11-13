1/1
Eileen Poe
1928 - 2020
Eileen Hagwood Poe

January 27, 1928 - November 8, 2020

Raleigh

Eileen (Ellen) Hagwood Poe, 92, of Raleigh, died Sunday, November 8, 2020 at the SECU Hospice Home in Smithfield, NC.

Ellen was born January 27, 1928 in Raleigh, NC to the late Henry Kellie Hagwood and Lillian Irene Brown Hagwood. She was a graduate of Hugh Morson High School in Raleigh. Over the years, she worked at Edwards and Broughton, JC Penney, The News and Observer, Central Carolina Bank, and Apex Funeral Home.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Curtis Poe; son, Mike Poe; brothers Derle, Ray, and Henry; and sisters Patricia, June, and Julia.

Ellen is survived by her son, David Poe; daughters, Barbara Dorman and husband, Dave and Carolyn Enloe and husband, Mark; daughter-in-law, Barbara Poe; grandchildren, Rob Poe and Kelly Poe; brother, James Hagwood; sister, Linda Hagwood; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at Montlawn Memorial Park in Raleigh, NC on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 1 pm. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Due to the COVID pandemic, social distancing will be observed at the service. For the safety of everyone, masks are strongly encouraged as well.

Memorials may be made to Epilepsy Alliance North Carolina epilepsync.org, Epilepsy Alliance North Carolina, Piedmont One, Suite 5541 A, 1920 W. First Street, Winston-Salem, NC 27104; or Johnston Health Foundation, PO Box 1376, Smithfield, NC 27577 (please indicate Hospice Fund on your check).

Condolences may be sent to www.ApexFuneral.net


Published in The News and Observer on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Montlawn Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Apex Funeral Home
550 W Williams St
Apex, NC 27502
9193628233
