Mitchell Funeral Home at Raleigh Memorial Park
7209 Glenwood Ave
Raleigh, NC 27612
(919) 783-7128
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mitchell Funeral Home at Raleigh Memorial Park
7209 Glenwood Ave
Raleigh, NC 27612
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Mitchell Funeral Home at Raleigh Memorial Park
7209 Glenwood Ave
Raleigh, NC 27612
Eileen Smallwood Schoelkopf


1926 - 2019
Eileen Smallwood Schoelkopf Obituary
Eileen Smallwood Schoelkopf

July 3, 1926 - October 23, 2019

Raleigh

Eileen Smallwood Schoelkopf of Raleigh, died on October 23, 2019. She was born on July 3, 1926 in Baltimore, Maryland where she was raised and married her husband Allen. They moved South, eventually settling in Raleigh in 1976. Eileen retired from NC State University as an Administrative Assistant. She loved to read, play cards, and was active in the Millbrook 55+ club until a few years ago.

Eileen is survived by her daughters, Leslie Schoelkopf and Laurie Schoelkopf; her son-in-law, Andrew Lohmann; grandchildren, Jeremy and Elissa Lohmann. Eileen was preceded in death by her husband, Allen B. Schoelkopf in 2013.

A visitation will be held on Monday, October 28 from 10:00-11:00am, with a funeral service beginning at 11:00am at Mitchell Funeral Home, 7209 Glenwood Ave., Raleigh. Burial will follow at Raleigh Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the Wake County SPCA or a .

Condolences to the family at www.MitchellarRMP.com
Published in The News & Observer on Oct. 27, 2019
