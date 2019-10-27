|
Eileen Smallwood Schoelkopf
July 3, 1926 - October 23, 2019
Raleigh
Eileen Smallwood Schoelkopf of Raleigh, died on October 23, 2019. She was born on July 3, 1926 in Baltimore, Maryland where she was raised and married her husband Allen. They moved South, eventually settling in Raleigh in 1976. Eileen retired from NC State University as an Administrative Assistant. She loved to read, play cards, and was active in the Millbrook 55+ club until a few years ago.
Eileen is survived by her daughters, Leslie Schoelkopf and Laurie Schoelkopf; her son-in-law, Andrew Lohmann; grandchildren, Jeremy and Elissa Lohmann. Eileen was preceded in death by her husband, Allen B. Schoelkopf in 2013.
A visitation will be held on Monday, October 28 from 10:00-11:00am, with a funeral service beginning at 11:00am at Mitchell Funeral Home, 7209 Glenwood Ave., Raleigh. Burial will follow at Raleigh Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the Wake County SPCA or a .
Condolences to the family at www.MitchellarRMP.com
Published in The News & Observer on Oct. 27, 2019