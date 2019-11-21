|
|
Elaine Alberts Fanjul
Haddonfield, NJ
Elaine Alberts Fanjul, 90, died November 16, 2019 at home. She was predeceased by her husband of 60 years, Emilio "Mimi" Louis Fanjul, who died in 2008.
Elaine is survived by a sister and brother, her six daughters: Stephanie Fanjul of Raleigh; Christine Wicker; Susie Larcamp (Dan); Beth Sprague (John); Kate Downey (Brian); and, Sarah Fanjul (Alex MacMoran) in addition to 17 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and 12 nieces and nephews.
Elaine was always the woman in charge. When she learned about her final illness, she refused additional treatment and started to make plans. This is part of the eulogy she wrote for herself.
"I have had a wonderful life. My parents were able to provide me with a happy childhood. Marrying Mimi began a sixty year long love affair. God blessed us with six wonderful daughters, grands, and great-grands, in-laws and out-laws. They always managed to show up at our doorstep bidden or unbidden. They came for birthdays, reunions, anniversaries, weddings, funerals, or just to have fun together. Mimi taught them all how to have a great party. And even when there wasn't a keg of beer, they knew when Mimi and I needed them, and they were there. My hope is that our daughters continue to celebrate life as well as Mimi and I did."
A memorial service will be held on November 23, 2019 at Grace Episcopal Church, Haddonfield at 11:00 am.
Published in The News & Observer on Nov. 21, 2019