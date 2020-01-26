|
Elaine Dorfman Neff
February 22, 1936 - January 11, 2020
Durham
A native of South Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Elaine attended Temple University on a full 4-year scholarship, earning a B.A. degree in Biology. It was there that she met her husband, Robert Neff (dec. 2017). They shared a lifelong love of music, art, science, and learning. She is survived by brother, Edward Dorfman; daughter Karen Neff Kumin (Jeremy); son David B. Neff (Alice), and grandson Max Mercury Neff. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to UsAgainstAlzheimer's at https://www.usagainstalzheimers.org/ and HIAS at https://www.hias.org/.
Published in The News & Observer on Jan. 26, 2020