Elaine G. Mangum
Elaine G. Mangum

October 17, 1931 ~ July 6, 2020

Raleigh

Elaine Gibbs Mangum, 88, of Raleigh departed this earthly life on Monday, July 6, 2020. She was born on October 17, 1931 to the late Rufus H. and Becky Pearce Gibbs. In addition to her parents, Elaine was preceded in death by her son, Mike Mangum; her daughter, Susan Pillsbury; and her sister, Margaret G. Mitchell.

Elaine was known for her unconditional love and support for family and friends. She loved God and her Christian faith was central to her life. She loved to work and stay busy. After a career at General Electric spanning 50 years, Elaine briefly retired before going back to work for several more years with the NC Department of Revenue to keep busy and keep her mind sharp. In her spare time, she enjoyed traveling with friends and family. She was a crossword master, a voracious reader and loved keeping up with sports and talking about current world affairs. She would proudly tell you she had voted in every election since 'old enough', and especially loved talking about

politics. She had a quick wit, and her boisterous laugh could light up a room.

The family will hold a graveside memorial service in the Fairview Cemetery at a later date.

Elaine is survived by her grandchildren, Rachel Pillsbury-Duyk (Daniel), Heston Lee Pillsbury, and Mary Kate Mangum; and her brother, Charles Winston Gibbs (Ella Faye).

Lancaster's Franklinton Chapel is serving the Mangum family, online condolences may be made to www.lancasterfcs.com.


Published in The News and Observer on Jul. 12, 2020.
