Elaine M. Kinney



June 25, 1947 - June 16, 2019



Cary



On Sunday June 16, 2019 Elaine M. Kinney loving wife, mother, and grandmother passed away at age 71.



Elaine was born on June 25, 1947 to Harlan and Shirley Garrett in Johnson City, NY. Her senior year of High School was spent in Australia as an Exchange student which Elaine extremely enjoyed. She received her nursing degree from Woodrow Wilson Nursing School, NY and practiced nursing until 1997. Long term member of Sovereign Grace Church in Apex. Married to Barry Kinney for 50 years and 2 days. They raised one daughter, Karen Kinney Hinz and loved their three grandchildren Alison, Justin, and Kylie.



Elaine had a passion for sewing, reading, and gardening. Her favorite sewing creations were for weddings such as veils,dresses, and embroidery. She never met a stranger that she did not try to make feel comfortable and welcome. Her sense of humor and quick wit was well known and enjoyed amongst family and friends along with her lovely smile.



Elaine was preceded in death by her father and mother. She is survived by her loving husband Barry, daughter Karen, her grandchildren, sisters Shirley, Pat, Linda, several cousins, nieces and nephews who will miss her laugh and hugs.



A funeral service will be held on Thursday, June, 20, 2019 at 10 o'clock a.m. at Brown-Wynne Funeral Home 200 SE Maynard Road Cary, NC 27511.