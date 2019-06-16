Elaine Mull Jones



Raleigh



Elaine Mull Jones returned to her home with her heavenly father on June 6, 2019, following more than eight years of struggle with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS). Elaine faced her disease with her own characteristic determination, dignity, and strength and never stopped researching strategies to cope with her increasing loss of mobility and communication.



Elaine graduated from Western Carolina University in 1973 with a B.S. degree in education. She was employed as a successful Life Underwriter for American Defender Life Insurance Company. In 1980 she went to work for Mass Mutual where she earned numerous professional awards. She was named District Manager for Mass Mutual in 1981.



Elaine assumed leadership roles in the Raleigh Life Underwriters Association; the Triangle Chapters of American Society of CLU and CHFC; NC Chapter of National Association of Women Business Owners; Greater Raleigh Chamber of Commerce, Raleigh Professional Women's Forum, Board of Associates at Meredith College, Board of Directors for Wake Teen Medical Services, NC Women's Legislative Agenda, and Insurance Committee for NC Equity.



Community service was a priority for Elaine. She was an active member of White Memorial Presbyterian Church, a school volunteer, and an active fund and awareness raiser for ALS. To date, TEAM ELAINE has raised a total of $35,000.



Elaine's active personal and professional life led to many accomplishments. She was emphatic, however, in identifying her precious daughter Megan Elizabeth Jones as her "greatest accomplishment." Megan and Steve Jones are heart-broken at Elaine's death, but are filled with gratitude for the life she shared with them. Elaine is also survived by her sisters Linda Mull Waldorf (Ivan), Judy Mull Sigmon (Roger), and a host of relatives and friends. Elaine was predeceased by her parents, Jack and Lenner Mull.



A celebration of Elaine's life will be held at White Memorial Presbyterian Church at 11am Saturday, June 22, 2019.



In lieu of flowers please consider donating to Duke/Hock Hospice.



Published in The News & Observer on June 16, 2019