September 29, 1927 - March 1, 2019



Raleigh



Elaine Rubenstein Reed was born in Linwood, Pennsylvania in 1927. A short time later the family, including two older brothers, moved to Miami, Florida. She attended Miami High School and the University of Miami as an Art Major. She was a gifted artist.



After the war, she and her mother and stepfather moved to nearby Hollywood, FL. At a social gathering, she met Charles Reed, JR, a WWII veteran and student of Architectural Engineering at the University of Miami. They were married on June 6, 1949. In 1964, Charles, Elaine, and their daughter Melissa moved to Raleigh where Charles had been invited to be a public school architect with the NC Division of School Planning.



Elaine continued her career as a ceramic artist, potter and sculptor. Her daughters Melissa and Mia sometimes helped prepare her pieces for firing in her backyard gas fired kiln. She was proud of her three years as an Artist in Residence for Raleigh Public Schools where she taught children and teachers how to enjoy "claymaking".



Her ceramic art has been purchased by the North Carolina Museum of Art, NCSU Greg Art Museum, Charlotte Mint Museum, NC Dept. of Archives and History, Governor James Hunt, Council of Arts, (who commissioned 13 works), and many others. Many awards and honors include the Virginia Museum of Fine Art, Rockefeller Foundation Endowment for the Arts, Renwick Museum of American Crafts, and the Smithsonian. Private and corporate collections include Glaxo, R. J. Reynolds, Wachovia, and many others. One of Elaine's finest pieces was displayed on 60 Minutes as an example of the SAS Corporation Art Collection.



Her skill with clay was also evident with yarn. She created her own patterns and color schemes. Her good friends at Great Yarns at Ridgewood Shopping Center will vouch for that.



She was willing to leave her workshop for travel, especially for visits to the Metropolitan Museum of Art, and and even to celebrate their 25th wedding Anniversary rafting and camping at the bottom of the Grand Canyon.



Elaine is survived by her husband Charles, daughters Melissa Reed, Mia Hankins (Richard), grandsons Daniel and Alexander Reed, great grandson Graye Reed, brother Marvin Robbins (Eleanor) , nephews James Robbins (Susan) and Richard Robbins (Michelle).



Her memoriam will always be her art. She will continue to inspire us. Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 29, 2019