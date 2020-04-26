|
|
Elder Franklin Penny
Jewel Hyatt Penny
Tucker, Georgia
He said he couldn't imagine life without her and as life would have it, he didn't have to. Elder and Jewel Penny were married April 29, 1950 in Greensboro, NC at First Baptist Church and celebrated almost 70 wonderful years together. Elder Franklin Penny, 95, passed away on April 6, 2020 followed by Jewel Clay Hyatt Penny, 94, on April 8, 2020, both at their home in Tucker, GA.
Elder was born in Whiteville, NC to Yancy Franklin and Lena Smith Penny. He was a Navy World War II veteran and called to the Korean War where he achieved the rank of Lieutenant. He retired from active duty and the National Guard with 22 ½ years of service to his country. Elder spent the balance of his working life with Sears Roebuck as a purchasing agent for a network of stores for 39 years. He will be remembered for his love of his country, church and family. He was a member of Wieuca Baptist Church in Atlanta, GA for 45 years. Elder graduated from Jones Business College and the University of South Carolina.
Jewel was born in Greensboro to Finley Arlington and Gypsy Royal Barker Hyatt and was a Greensboro debutante. Her work life was spent at Bur-Mil Industries as a private secretary until she became a homemaker while Elder was in the military. She grew up musically gifted and played piano for her schools, church and numerous functions. Jewel graduated from Meredith College in Raleigh, NC and University of NC at Greensboro.
Elder and Jewel loved to travel the world to visit historical places and botanical gardens.
They are survived by their daughter-in-law, Janice (JC) Carroll Penny of Archdale, NC and her children, Candi Lewis of Trinity, NC; Allen Trieglaff of Lexington, NC; Julie Benge of Thomasville, NC; and Barbara Allen of Randleman, NC; JC's grandson, Justin Lamonds and granddaughter, Megan Lewis who lovingly cared for them until their passing. Also surviving are Elder's brother, Seth Penny and sister, Pauline Penny Hunter and her husband Allen of both of Raleigh, NC; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to their parents, preceding Elder and Jewel in death are their son, James (Jim) Franklin Penny and Elder's brothers, Kenneth Penny and Thurmond Penny both of Whiteville.
A private graveside officiated by Reverend Dr. Jill Crainshaw will be on April 29, 2020 at Green Hill Cemetery in Greensboro, NC. Their niece, Sheila Hunter, will provide musical tributes. A memorial service at Hanes-Lineberry North Elm Chapel will be held at a later date.
The family would like to thank special friends Rick and Patty Keating for caring for Elder and Jewel in the last weeks. Online condolences may be offered at www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com.
Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 26, 2020