Elder Elgin Pearce
Wilson
Elder Elgin Pearce was born on May 25, 1929 in Wilson County, North Carolina. He was born to the late Roscoe and Fletcher Lee Pearce. He departed this life at Sentara Careplex Hospital on Monday, December 2, 2019 surrounded by his loving and only daughter, Brenda Wright-Applewhite and nephew.
Viewing will be held Sunday, December 8, 2019 from 12:00 Noon – 4:00 PM at Funeral Home. Service will be held Monday, December 9, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Nickelson-Cummings F.H. Interment to follow at Hampton Memorial Gardens, 155 Butler Farm Rd, Hampton, VA.
Published in The News & Observer on Dec. 7, 2019