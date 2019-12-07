Home

NICKELSON-CUMMINGS FUNERAL HOME - HAMPTON
4304 VICTORIA BOULEVARD
Hampton, VA 23669
(757) 728-0122
Elder Pearce
Viewing
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
NICKELSON-CUMMINGS FUNERAL HOME - HAMPTON
4304 VICTORIA BOULEVARD
Hampton, VA 23669
Service
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
NICKELSON-CUMMINGS FUNERAL HOME - HAMPTON
4304 VICTORIA BOULEVARD
Hampton, VA 23669
Elder Elgin Pearce


1929 - 2019
Elder Elgin Pearce Obituary
Elder Elgin Pearce

Wilson

Elder Elgin Pearce was born on May 25, 1929 in Wilson County, North Carolina. He was born to the late Roscoe and Fletcher Lee Pearce. He departed this life at Sentara Careplex Hospital on Monday, December 2, 2019 surrounded by his loving and only daughter, Brenda Wright-Applewhite and nephew.

Viewing will be held Sunday, December 8, 2019 from 12:00 Noon – 4:00 PM at Funeral Home. Service will be held Monday, December 9, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Nickelson-Cummings F.H. Interment to follow at Hampton Memorial Gardens, 155 Butler Farm Rd, Hampton, VA.
Published in The News & Observer on Dec. 7, 2019
