Brown-Wynne Funeral Home 1701 East Millbrook Road Raleigh , NC 27609 (919) 876-6900 Funeral Mass 12:00 PM St. Raphael Catholic Church Raleigh , NC

September 8, 1932 – June 3, 2019



Raleigh



Eleanor Aida Mangano of Raleigh passed away on June 3, 2019, after a period of declining health. She was 86 years old, and had devoted her life to home, family, and to her beloved husband Joe.



The middle of three children, Eleanor was born at home on September 8, 1932, in Mount Vernon, New York, to James and Jennie Landino, who immigrated to America from southern Italy, near Naples. After graduating from high school, she attended the Mt. Vernon Hospital School of Nursing and received her diploma in 1953. The following year it was love at first sight when the young nurse welcomed a new intern, Dr. Joseph Mangano, during his first week at the hospital. They wed in May 1955 and were married almost 60 years, until Joe's death in November 2014.



After spending two years in the Army in Germany, where the first two of their children were born, Eleanor and Joe returned to Mt. Vernon. There, he practiced medicine and she raised their family, to which two more children were added. The family lived in Vermont from 1969 to 1974, and made a final move, to Raleigh, in 1974. An inseparable couple, Eleanor and Joe spent many happy years in the South, enjoying the pleasant weather, going out shopping together (well, Dad read the newspaper at Panera's while Mom shopped), attending mass at St. Raphael's Church, and starting in 1987, visiting their grandchildren. In the summer, they enjoyed many trips to their little house in Vermont, and in the winter escaped from the cold to Florida.



Eleanor loved to keep a beautiful and spotless home, was an accomplished cook, and always set an elegant table for her guests. Her Catholic faith was very important to her, and her purple crystal rosary beads could be found on her bedside table even to her last days. She was extremely proud of the accomplishments of her children and grandchildren. We will miss her faithful and loving presence in our lives.



In addition to her husband Joe, Eleanor was predeceased by her parents, her brother Pasquale Landino, and many brothers- and sisters-in-law. She is survived by her sister Maria Pelliccio and husband Salvatore, many nieces and nephews, and by her four children and their spouses, Joseph Mangano and wife Susan, Maria Mangano and husband Daniel Read, Eleanor Cioffi and husband Andrew, and Dr. William Mangano and wife Laura. She also leaves behind seven grandchildren and their spouses, Dr. Quentin Read and wife Dr. Mary Glover, Dino Mangano and husband Bradley Bennett, Christopher Cioffi and wife Kata, Nicholas Cioffi and wife TianYi, Alexander Cioffi, Erick Williams, and Rachel Mangano. A first great-grandchild, Dino and Bradley's son Joseph Bradley Mangano, was born on April 26, and Eleanor was able to meet him, hold him, and express her joy and love. A second great-grandchild is expected by Quentin and Mary later this month. Also predeceasing her was a step-grandson, Michael Burke; surviving are Mike's four children and a second step-grandson, Christopher Burke.



The family would like to thank The Cardinal at North Hills, where Eleanor lived for the past two years, Transitions LifeCare, and HomeWerks for the compassionate and excellent care she received during her last months.



A funeral mass with reception following will be held on Friday, June 14 at noon at St. Raphael Catholic Church in Raleigh, with the family greeting guests starting at 11 a.m. All are also welcome to a reception at The Cardinal that same afternoon from 3 to 5 p.m. Donations may be made to Transitions LifeCare, to Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Raleigh, or to any organization that expresses the spirit of Eleanor's life. Published in The News & Observer on June 9, 2019