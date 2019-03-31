Eleanor Abigail Abernethy Durvin



January 6, 1918 - March 24, 2019



Burlington



Eleanor Abigail Abernethy Durvin died on March 24, 2019, at 101 years old. Born January 6, 1918 in Cumberland, MD to Sutton Odessa and Otis E. Abernethy, she attended high school and business school in Charleston, WV, then moved to Slab Fork, WV in 1939 to work. There she met and married Ben Durvin, and raised three children. In 1960 the family moved from Slab Fork to Richmond, VA, Ben's family home, where Eleanor began a 20-year career at Miller & Rhoads that supported her and her two younger children after Ben's sudden death in 1967.



After retiring in the early 1980's Eleanor lived in West Columbia, SC, then moved in 1998 to Chapel Hill, NC. She continued to live independently in Chapel Hill until 2018 when at 100 years old she moved to assisted living. She lived a rich, full life and will be missed by her children and grandchildren, as well as by many relatives and friends.



She is survived by her three children: Melissa (David) Trevvett of Brookline, MA; Ben Durvin of Midlothian, VA; and Melinda (James) Leonard of Pittsboro, NC; and three grandchildren: Philip Trevvett (wife Cassie Tharinger) of Providence, RI; Rebecca Dawn (Mark) Stauffer of Gaithersburg, MD; and Sutton Leonard of Gibsonville, NC. She was also preceded in death by her daughter-in-law Barbara Durvin and grandson Patrick Leonard.



For more about her life, see https://www.donaldsonfunerals.com/notices/Eleanor-Durvin