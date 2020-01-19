|
Eleanor F. Cash
August 26, 1922- January 17, 2020
Apex
Eleanor Fordham Cash, 97, passed away Friday January 17, 2020 at Cary Health and Rehabilitation Center. Ms. Cash was born August 26, 1922 in Kinston, NC, daughter of Henry Clay Fordham and Rebecca Croom Fordham. She attended Lenoir County schools. At age 18 she moved to Durham, NC to attend Watts Hospital School of Nursing and become a Registered Nurse. There she met and married Louis Harvey Cash. In 1981 she graduated from UNC Chapel Hill with a BS degree in Nursing. She was the author of two books. She was a member of Bethesda Baptist Church and later Guess Road Baptist Church. At her passing she lived with her son Bob Cash and wife Nancy Cash in Wake County. She is preceded in death by her brother Henry Clay Fordham Jr., sons Daniel James Cash, Ted Louis Cash, and grandson Jeffrey Alan Cash of Durham, NC. Ms. Cash is survived by her brother Robert Joseph Fordham of Rosamond California, son Robert Harvey Cash, eight grandchildren, and eight great grandchildren. Ms. Cash will be remembered as a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She will also be remembered for her kindness, generosity, cheerfulness, poise, and grace in the face of diversity. Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Wednesday January 22 at Montlawn Funeral Home 2911 S. Wilmington St. Raleigh NC 27603. Visitation will be from 1:00 until the time of the service. Officiating will be Chaplain Phil Wiggins.
Published in The News & Observer on Jan. 19, 2020