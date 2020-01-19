Home

POWERED BY

Services
Montlawn Memorial Park, Funerals and Cremations
2911 South Wilmington St
Raleigh, NC 27603
(919) 772-1073
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Montlawn Funeral Home
2911 S. Wilmington St.
Raleigh, NC
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
2:00 PM
Montlawn Funeral Home
2911 S. Wilmington St.
Raleigh, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eleanor Cash
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eleanor Cash


1922 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eleanor Cash Obituary
Eleanor F. Cash

August 26, 1922- January 17, 2020

Apex

Eleanor Fordham Cash, 97, passed away Friday January 17, 2020 at Cary Health and Rehabilitation Center. Ms. Cash was born August 26, 1922 in Kinston, NC, daughter of Henry Clay Fordham and Rebecca Croom Fordham. She attended Lenoir County schools. At age 18 she moved to Durham, NC to attend Watts Hospital School of Nursing and become a Registered Nurse. There she met and married Louis Harvey Cash. In 1981 she graduated from UNC Chapel Hill with a BS degree in Nursing. She was the author of two books. She was a member of Bethesda Baptist Church and later Guess Road Baptist Church. At her passing she lived with her son Bob Cash and wife Nancy Cash in Wake County. She is preceded in death by her brother Henry Clay Fordham Jr., sons Daniel James Cash, Ted Louis Cash, and grandson Jeffrey Alan Cash of Durham, NC. Ms. Cash is survived by her brother Robert Joseph Fordham of Rosamond California, son Robert Harvey Cash, eight grandchildren, and eight great grandchildren. Ms. Cash will be remembered as a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She will also be remembered for her kindness, generosity, cheerfulness, poise, and grace in the face of diversity. Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Wednesday January 22 at Montlawn Funeral Home 2911 S. Wilmington St. Raleigh NC 27603. Visitation will be from 1:00 until the time of the service. Officiating will be Chaplain Phil Wiggins.
Published in The News & Observer on Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eleanor's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Montlawn Memorial Park, Funerals and Cremations
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -