Eleanor E. Howell
Raleigh
Eleanor Elizabeth Howell unexpectedly passed away on October 22, 2019. She is survived by her parents, Barbara Spetnagel Howell and David Floyd Howell of Mt. Juliet, TN, and sisters, Virginia Howell of Smyrna, GA, and Rebecca Crew of Baltimore, MD. She is also survived by brother-in-law Darin Crew; niece Eloise Crew; nephew Henry Crew; uncle and aunt Ted and Nancy Spetnagel of Smyrna, GA; and cousins Allen Spetnagel and Elizabeth Crowe.
Eleanor was born July 12, 1972 in Nashville, TN and raised in Mt. Juliet, TN. She was a member of the Mt. Juliet High School Band of Gold, attended the Tennessee Governor's School for Sciences, and was Valedictorian of the Mt. Juliet High School Class of 1990. Eleanor then attended Miami University in Oxford, OH, as a Harrison Scholar. She majored in Mathematics/ Statistics and Chemistry, was a member of Phi Mu sorority, and spent a semester at the John E. Dolibois European Center in Luxemburg. She also completed a Master's Degree in Statistics at Miami.
Eleanor moved to Raleigh, NC where she had a National Science Fellowship at NC State University. Following her studies, she began working at the NC State Center for Health Statistics, where she became Director in 2014. Eleanor also earned a Certificate in Core Public Health Concepts from UNC-Chapel Hill and was active in health statistics professional organizations.
Eleanor was a member of First Presbyterian Church, Raleigh, where she served many roles over the years, including elder, deacon, handbell choir member, Circle leader, and middle school youth advisor. As a lifelong Presbyterian, she loved the connectional nature of the denomination. She worked at Holston Presbytery Camp in Banner Elk, NC for three summers in college, where she herself had been a camper for many years, developing a love for canoeing and a talent for building campfires, and finding pure joy in singing and fellowship.
A memorial service will be held at 2PM on Sat., Nov. 2, 2019 at First Presbyterian Church, 112 S. Salisbury St., Raleigh, NC followed by visitation.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Holston Presbytery Camp, Banner Elk, NC; First Presbyterian Church, Raleigh; or the Mt. Juliet – Wilson County Library, Mt. Juliet, TN.
Published in The News & Observer on Oct. 31, 2019