Eleanor Flaye Hicks Craddock
Durham
Eleanor Flaye Hicks Craddock, 75, passed away on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at Duke University Hospital in Durham. She was born in Durham, the daughter of the late Jack Hicks and Mildred Solomon Hicks. In addition to her parents, Ms. Craddock was also predeceased by her husband, Richard Craddock.
Ms. Craddock retired from the American Tobacco Company. She loved to gamble, especially in Atlantic City; and she loved to attend Bingo at the Town & Country Sportsman Club in Durham and the American Legion Bingo in Durham.
Ms. Craddock is survived by her daughter, Janaf Simpson Bunch; and grandson, Michael John Simpson.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m., Monday, November 18th at Clements Funeral Home in Durham and at other times at her home.
The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.
Published in The News & Observer on Nov. 14, 2019