Eleanor Settlemyre Hennis



July 1, 1930 - June 5, 2019



Cary



Eleanor Settlemyre Hennis, 88, of Cary passed away on Wednesday, June 5 at her home.



Eleanor was born to the late Guy and Emma Settlemyre on July 1, 1930 in Atlanta, Georgia. Eleanor earned her degree at Appalachian Teachers College. While there she met the love of her life, William M. Hennis, Jr. Eleanor and Bill were married on April 4, 1953 in Drexel, NC. After living briefly in several other towns, Eleanor and Bill purchased their new home in Cary in 1962 where together they raised three sons. Cary became their home and they never moved out of town.



Eleanor spent the majority of her professional life teaching at the Governor Morehead School for the Blind in Raleigh, NC. Eleanor attended White Plains United Methodist Church for more than 50 years. She was a longtime member of the Pathfinders Class. She was also active in the Cary Garden Club and several book clubs. Eleanor volunteered at the Dorcas Ministries and was a docent at the NC Art Museum. She loved painting, reading, writing, arranging flowers, and helping others.



Eleanor and Bill enjoyed traveling together. The inseparable pair visited Alaska, Hawaii, the Grand Canyon, Europe, most of the 50 states, along with frequent trips to their Pine Knoll Shores condominium. In addition to traveling, Eleanor collected pop up books and kaleidoscopes. Sharing these collectibles with family, friends, and guests brought her immense joy. However, through it all, Eleanor is remembered as a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. There was always a sparkle in her eyes when she was surrounded by her family.



Eleanor was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, William McKinley Hennis, Jr.



Eleanor is survived by three sons: William McKinley III of Ft Lauderdale, FL with his wife Rachel Day; David of Miami FL, and Michael of Kernerville, NC and his wife Sharon. She is also survived by four grandchildren: Daniel, Matt, and Kara Hennis of Port Charlotte, FL and Morgan Shaw of Kernersville, NC and her husband Kevin Shaw, and one great granddaughter: Emma Grace Shaw.



The funeral service will be held at White Plains United Methodist Church 313 SE Maynard Road Cary, NC on Friday, June 14 at one o'clock. A reception will follow in the church's Christian Life Center.



Arrangements are under the care of Brown-Wynne funeral Home 200 SE Maynard Road Cary, NC 27511



In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to White Plains United Methodist Church