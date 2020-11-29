Eleanor "Jonesy" Jones Reynolds
July 15, 1925 - November 25, 2020
Durham, North Carolina - Eleanor "Jonesy" Jones Reynolds, 95, passed away November 25, 2020 at her home. She was born in Goldsboro, NC, daughter of the late Harry & Faye Jones. She was also predeceased by her husband of 59 years, Hendley Stone Reynolds Jr., and a brother Marcus Jones.
Mrs. Reynolds attended Atlantic Christian College and was a graduate of Watts School of Medical Technology. She worked at Watts Hospital, Durham Internal Medicine, Durham Pediatrics, and McPherson's Hospital for over 40 years. She was a long-time member of Homestead Heights Baptist Church and most recently a member of Braggtown Baptist Church.
She is survived by a son, Hendley (Peb) Stone Reynolds III, and two daughters Gina Reynolds Culbreth (Mark) and Beth Reynolds Young; grandchildren, Matthew Culbreth (Kate), Daniel Culbreth, Ashlyn McFarland, Nicholas McFarland (Emily) and Christy Reynolds. Great granddaughter Allie McFarland.
A graveside funeral service will be held Tuesday 2 pm at Markham Memorial Gardens 4826 Trenton Rd Chapel Hill, NC 27517. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, face coverings and social distancing are required for all services. We ask that anyone experiencing cold/flu-like symptoms to stay home.
In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Braggtown Baptist Church Children's Ministry 3218 N. Roxboro Rd Durham, NC 27704 or Duke Hospice 4321 Medical Park Driver Suite 101, Durham, NC. 27704.
The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com
