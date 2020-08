Eleanor Johnson KeyserNovember 5, 1932 - August 11, 2020CaryEleanor Johnson Keyser, 87, passed away on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at the UNC Hospice Home in Pittsboro, NC. Born and raised in Lynchburg, VA, she was a 1950 graduate of E. C. Glass High School. She also attended Madison College and Lynchburg College. She is survived by her husband of 62 years, James Robert ("Bert") Keyser; daughter Gentry Barrett (Duane); grandchildren Hunter Barrett (Caroline) and Courtney Barrett. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the UNC Hospice Home in Pittsboro or the Alzheimer's Association , NC Chapter. A private service for family only will be held. Condolences may be made at www.wakefuneral.com