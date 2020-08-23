Eleanor Johnson Keyser
November 5, 1932 - August 11, 2020
Cary
Eleanor Johnson Keyser, 87, passed away on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at the UNC Hospice Home in Pittsboro, NC. Born and raised in Lynchburg, VA, she was a 1950 graduate of E. C. Glass High School. She also attended Madison College and Lynchburg College. She is survived by her husband of 62 years, James Robert ("Bert") Keyser; daughter Gentry Barrett (Duane); grandchildren Hunter Barrett (Caroline) and Courtney Barrett. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the UNC Hospice Home in Pittsboro or the Alzheimer's Association
, NC Chapter. A private service for family only will be held. Condolences may be made at www.wakefuneral.com
.