Eleanor L. Sykes
1923 - 2020
Eleanor L. Sykes

Monroe

Eleanor L. Sykes, 97 passed away Wednesday, October 28,2020 surrounded by her family. She was born January 15,1923 in McColl, S.C.

The youngest daughter of Clyde and Myrtle Biggs. She was the last surviving sibling of 14 children. Her identical twin passing away in infancy.

Eleanor met her husband Edward C. Sykes Jr. (Ace) on a fix up date at the roller skating rink. They spent the next 50 years raising a family in Raleigh, N.C.

She worked for many years in the accounting department of State Capital Insurance and Durham Life Insurance. She was an active member of Western Boulevard Presbyterian Church, where her cooking and baking skills were always enjoyed.

Her later years were spent at the Addison of Indian Trail Memory Care Center where she was a favorite of the staff. They shared many stories of her late night visits to the nurses station. She was cared for by Hospice of Charlotte for her last 3 years, never ceasing to amaze them with her ability to "snap" back. Even though dementia robbed her of her memory, it never dampened her spirit and she remained her feisty, fun self.

Preceded in death by her husband E.C.Sykes, parents and siblings, Eleanor is survived by 2 children, Ed Sykes of Woodstock, Ga. and his wife Sangwan and Johanna Horne of Monroe, N.C., 5 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.

Graveside services will be held at Montlawn on Wednesday, November 4 at 3:30 pm.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hospice and Palliative Care of Charlotte or The Alzheimer's Association.

Arrangements by Brown-Wynne, 300 Saint Mary's Street, Raleigh.

Published in The News and Observer on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
4
Graveside service
03:30 PM
Montlawn
Funeral services provided by
Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
300 Saint Mary's Street
Raleigh, NC 27605
9198284311
