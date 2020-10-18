1/1
Eleanor Mae Mitchell
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eleanor's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eleanor Mae Birdsall Mitchell

Raleigh

Eleanor Mae Birdsall Mitchell, 97 of 717 Calloway Drive died Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Cadence Assisted Living. She was born in Raleigh in 1923 of the late Melvin and Lucy Birdsall. She was a lifelong member of Saint Paul AME Church, serving as a member of several organizations. She was preceded in death by her husband, Attorney Samuel S. Mitchell, a prominent judge and civil rights attorney.

She, graduated from Washington High School (1940); Shaw University (1944), B A Degree and Columbia University (1948), Master's Degree. She taught in the North Carolina Public Schools for 35 years, retiring in 1981. She was an active member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, NC Retired Teachers Association, Washington High School, Shaw University Alumni, and Delta Kappa Gamma Society.

Surviving are her daughter, Adrienne Mitchell Blalock, (Steven).; sister, Lillian B, Hunter, Floresville, TX; Grandchildren: Samuel Steven E. Blalock, Raleigh; Alyssia Faith Blalock, Abu Dhabi, United Arabic Emirates (UAE); Great Grandchildren: Nolan and Nyla; and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins, friends, and the Calloway Drive neighbors.

Public viewing: Monday, 2-8 p.m. Funeral Service: Tues, 12p.m., both at Haywood Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News and Observer on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
19
Viewing
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Haywood Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
20
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Haywood Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Haywood Funeral Home
2415 S Wilmington St
Raleigh, NC 27603
(919) 832-2835
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Haywood Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved