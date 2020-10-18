Eleanor Mae Birdsall Mitchell



Raleigh



Eleanor Mae Birdsall Mitchell, 97 of 717 Calloway Drive died Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Cadence Assisted Living. She was born in Raleigh in 1923 of the late Melvin and Lucy Birdsall. She was a lifelong member of Saint Paul AME Church, serving as a member of several organizations. She was preceded in death by her husband, Attorney Samuel S. Mitchell, a prominent judge and civil rights attorney.



She, graduated from Washington High School (1940); Shaw University (1944), B A Degree and Columbia University (1948), Master's Degree. She taught in the North Carolina Public Schools for 35 years, retiring in 1981. She was an active member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, NC Retired Teachers Association, Washington High School, Shaw University Alumni, and Delta Kappa Gamma Society.



Surviving are her daughter, Adrienne Mitchell Blalock, (Steven).; sister, Lillian B, Hunter, Floresville, TX; Grandchildren: Samuel Steven E. Blalock, Raleigh; Alyssia Faith Blalock, Abu Dhabi, United Arabic Emirates (UAE); Great Grandchildren: Nolan and Nyla; and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins, friends, and the Calloway Drive neighbors.



Public viewing: Monday, 2-8 p.m. Funeral Service: Tues, 12p.m., both at Haywood Funeral Home.



