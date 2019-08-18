|
|
Eleanor Carr Stevenson
April 05, 1922 - August 15, 2019
Cary
Sweet Eleanor Stevenson, 97, passed away at her home on August 15, 2019. She was born in Tiffin, Ohio to Ralph and Grace Carr. She grew up in Elyria, played clarinet in the marching band and basketball before graduating from Elyria High School in 1940. She was married to her loving husband Robert W. Stevenson, who preceded her in death in October 2015, after sharing 72 years of love and adventure.
She began pursuing a career in education in 1940, which came to an abrupt stop due to WWII. With much determination and persistence, she returned and graduated summa cum laude in 1969 while raising four children. Her education was put to good use inspiring children as a reading specialist and a 4th grade teacher in Avon, Ohio.
Ellie was positive and cheerful to the end, always brightening the room with her infectious smile.
Her love of sports and music helped her to embrace life to the fullest. Age was just a number to Ellie, acquiring two holes in one, most recently at 75 and waterskiing well into her 60's.
Ellie's family was her pride and joy. She is survived by sons Roger Stevenson (Sue) Reno, NV; Randy Stevenson (Lorrie) Cary, NC; daughter; Jann Stevenson Armstrong (Richard); son, Gary Stevenson (Ashley) New York, NY; 16 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.
She was a member of Washington Avenue Christian Church in Elyria, OH for many years and later transferred her membership to Hillyer Memorial Christian Church in Raleigh, NC.
Visitation will be held at the Searstone Grand Ballroom on Sunday August 18, 2019 at 11:00 AM followed by Ellie's Celebration of Life immediately following at 1:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Dr. Robert and Eleanor Stevenson Scholarship Fund, c/o Community Foundation of Lorain County, 9080 Leavitt Rd., Elyria, OH 44035.
Published in The News & Observer on Aug. 18, 2019