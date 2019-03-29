Resources More Obituaries for Elisabeth Ecke Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Elisabeth Ecke

Obituary Condolences Flowers Elisabeth Joan "Jinx" Kenney Ecke



July 20, 1931 - March 23, 2019



Encinitas, CA



Elisabeth Joan "Jinx" Kenney Ecke, a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, died peacefully on March 23, 2019 at the home of her daughter Lizbeth Ecke in Encinitas, CA, due to complications from Alzheimer's Disease.



Born the oldest of four children in Bloomington, IN on July 20, 1931 to William Weden Kenney and Rhobie Alura Bready Kenney, Jinx spent her childhood living all over the state of Indiana while her parents looked for work during the Great Depression. When Jinx was 14, her family moved west in search of a better life...and better weather. It was on that road trip that Jinx came up with her nickname after spying a movie marquee featuring actress Jinx Falkenberg. She reasoned she needed a more exciting name than "Elisabeth" to make an impression on her new classmates at La Jolla High School. Jinx was a hit from day one, becoming involved in many aspects of the school, including her stint as a baton majorette. She kept in close contact throughout her life with high school friends, fundraising and chairing many events for the school. She helped support herself during high school and college, working many jobs and long hours. She graduated from San Diego State University with a degree in Speech Pathology in 1953.



At San Diego State, she joined the Alpha Phi sorority, among other organizations. A sorority sister's fiancé set Jinx up on a blind date with a fellow Navy man, who specified he would like to meet someone "short and with a sense of humor". That friend was Lieutenant Paul Ecke, Jr. of Encinitas, CA. Following their first blind date, Jinx and Paul corresponded throughout her remaining time in college and his time on tour with the Navy. They were married on October 4, 1953 at the La Jolla Presbyterian Church.



Jinx joined the Paul Ecke Poinsettia Ranch family in Encinitas and made her mark alongside her husband and in-laws in growing the Ranch into a worldwide business and the largest of its kind for poinsettia plants. She moved into the Ranch house designed by San Diego architect Lillian Rice and there she raised their three children, Paul III, Lizbeth and Sara, amidst the hustle and bustle of a large agricultural enterprise. In addition to helping with the business, she involved herself in the betterment of the greater San Diego area through countless volunteer and civic leadership roles. Highlights included chairing two fundraisers for the world-famous San Diego Zoo, helping to establish the San Diego Women's Foundation and volunteering as a 4-H Club Leader and Sunday School teacher.



Jinx was devoted to her college alma mater and served on the San Diego State University Board of Directors and the Library Dean's Advisory Board, among others. She served on the Board of Trustees of Planned Parenthood of San Diego and Riverside Counties and was active on the board of the Neurosciences Institute of La Jolla.



Through her charitable and civic endeavors, Jinx was honored with many recognitions including the Distinguished Alumna of the Year and Mortar Board Honor Society award at San Diego State, as well as the Margaret Sanger Award from Planned Parenthood.



In addition to her role as corporate wife, mother, grandmother, community volunteer and civic leader, Jinx also enjoyed her memberships in the Wednesday Club and the National Society of the Colonial Dames of America. She was blessed with loyal and lifelong friends and engaged in many fun endeavors with them. Special memories include summers at the family cabin in Lake Arrowhead with her sorority sisters and their families, performing for various fundraisers with her song and dance friends, birthday parties in Tijuana, founding the "Dance Your *ss Off Club", the "Mother Trucker" Republican Ladies of San Diego and many more.



Jinx came from a close family and appreciated her siblings' help and support during her later years, just as she supported them during their own life journeys. She considered her three children as her "greatest works of art" and unselfishly put her family first. She imparted to her grandchildren her love of reading and the importance of writing a proper thank you note, and in some cases, knitting and the art of polishing silver. She loved to travel and learned to speak German to translate for her husband when visiting clients in Germany and Switzerland. She had a wicked sense of humor and loved to dance whenever given the opportunity. She truly made the most of her life and worked hard to help others, especially those most in need, do the same with theirs.



Jinx was predeceased by her parents, and by her brother, David Wells Kenney, DVM. She was also predeceased by her former husband, Paul Ecke, Jr. She is survived by her children Paul Ecke III (Julie Hampton) of Encinitas, CA, Lizbeth Ecke (David Meyer) of Encinitas, CA and Sara Ecke May (Andrew May) of Raleigh, NC, along with grandchildren Hans (Max) and Polly Ecke, Matthew and Lillie Meyer, Corinne, Vanessa and Carolyn May. She is also survived by her brother William Bready Kenney, M.D., and her sister, Meredith Kenney Maler, both of San Diego, CA, along with several nieces and nephews and extended family.



Her family is grateful to Bonnie Briglia for her many years of excellent service and companionship. Gratitude is also given to the staff at Glen Brook in Carlsbad, CA, as well as Hospice by the Sea, A Passion for Care and Dr. Bob Uslander of Integrated MD Care.



Donations in Jinx's honor may be made to the San Diego State University Library Fund, Office of the Dean, SDSU Library and Information Access, 5500 Campanile Drive, San Diego, CA 92182 or to Planned Parenthood of San Diego . Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.