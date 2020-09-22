Elizabeth Ann Jarvie Hagopian
February 16, 1929 - September 19, 2020
Cary
Elizabeth Ann Jarvie Hagopian, age 91, gently passed away to be with the Lord on September 19, 2020 in the comfort of her home at Spring Arbor of Cary, surrounded by her loving family. Born on February 16, 1929 in Providence, Rhode Island; she was the daughter of the late James Stirling Jarvie and Helen Chafee Jarvie Silva.
Elizabeth is lovingly remembered by her sons: Gregory (Elizabeth) Hagopian, of Wilmington, NC, and Richard (Annette) Hagopian, of Raleigh, NC; grandchildren, Katherine (Christopher) Berry, Stephanie Hagopian, Audrey and Emily Hagopian, and Victoria, Bethany and Matthew Hagopian; great-granddaughter, Sophia Berry; great grandson Adam Berry; and sisters, Genevieve Van Guyzen and Shirley (Mason) Cleveland.
Elizabeth was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 64 years, Harold Andrew Hagopian; her son Creighton Andrew Hagopian; her brothers John and James Jarvie, and sisters Barbara Salvati, Faith Cobb, Carolyn Matteson, and Gail Maretti. Other siblings were Helen, Ronald and Franklin Jarvie.
The Family will receive friends on Thursday, September 24, 2020 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Mitchell Funeral Home, 7209 Glenwood Avenue, Raleigh. A Prayer Service will be held at 7:00 PM in the funeral home chapel. Guest attendance is limited to 50 people at a time during visitation, with masks and social distancing required.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held Friday, September 25, 2020 at 11:00AM at Holy Name of Jesus Cathedral, 715 Nazareth St, Raleigh, NC 27606. Burial will follow at Raleigh Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Raleigh, Alzheimer's Association
or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.
Condolences to the family at www.MitchellatRMP.com