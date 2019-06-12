Elizabeth Ann Honeycutt Pearce



Zebulon



Mrs Elizabeth Ann Honeycutt Pearce, 91, of Zebulon, N.C., died Friday, June 7 at Louisburg Nursing Center.



A visitation will be held Friday, June 14 at 1:00 p. m., with a funeral to follow at 2:00 at Wakefield Central Baptist Church, Zebulon, N.C..Burial will follow at Gethsemane Memorial Gardens.



Mrs. Pearce was born April 14, 1928 in Zebulon, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. William C. Honeycutt.



She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Nelson Gardner Pearce and two sisters: Ola Mae Honeycutt Gill and Rebecca Honeycutt Eldridge.



Mrs. Pearce, affectionately known as "Nana," was a member of Wakefield Central Baptist Church in Zebulon, where she sang in the choir and taught Sunday School. She was an avid UNC Tar Heel basketball fan and retired from Carolina Power and Light after forty years, never having missed a single day of work.



Survivors include a sister, Margaret Honeycutt Hinton Hacket; nephews: James Edward Hinton (Jill), Freddy Robert Hinton (Martha), Billy Seba Hinton (Maureen) of Zebulon, N.C., Michael Dallie Gill (Mandy) of Columbus, GA, and a niece, Robin Gill Atkins (Ben) of Wilmington, N.C.



The family wishes to express their appreciation to all who have remembered them during this time of bereavement.



Published in The News & Observer on June 12, 2019