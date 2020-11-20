1/1
Jacksonville, Florida - Elizabeth Ann Rosch, 86, passed away Wednesday evening, November 11, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida. She was known to her friends and family as Betty. She was born in Springfield, Pennsylvania, to the late William A. Stroud and Mary Ann Stroud, and was married to the late Edward Jamison Rosch.
After receiving her degree in 1954 from Abington Memorial Hospital School of Nursing, Betty moved from Pennsylvania to Evanston, Illinois and began a career in nursing. It was in Evanston that she met her future husband, married, and started a family. The family then moved to Tallahassee, Florida, where she continued working as a registered nurse and nursing supervisor.
Following the death of her husband in 1966, Betty returned to academics and graduated from Florida State University in 1973 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Social Work. She then relocated her family to Durham, North Carolina, where she worked for Durham County Mental Health Services for over 22 years until she retired in 1998. In 2013, she relocated to Jacksonville, Florida to be closer to family.
Betty dedicated her life to her three children. She was a strong advocate for education, and treasured her visits, holidays, and vacations with her extended family. She loved to laugh and loved the outdoors—especially the beach. Betty was an avid gardener. She received a Master Gardener Certificate from Durham County Extension Master Gardener Program, and enjoyed volunteering at Duke Gardens in Durham for several years.
She is preceded in death by her brother, James Stroud.
Betty is survived by her daughter Susan Ross of Concord, California; son Mark Rosch and his wife Leslie of Sugarloaf Key, Florida; son Scott Rosch and his wife Whitney of St. Johns, Florida; five grandchildren; and two great grandchildren. She will be dearly missed.
A private outdoor memorial service will be held at the Episcopal Church of Our Savior, Mandarin Road, in Jacksonville, Florida on November 20, 2020 at 10 am, to be conducted by the Reverend Doctor Robert V. Lee III. The family has requested in lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to an organization devoted to Parkinson's disease research.



Published in The News & Observer on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Memorial service
10:00 AM
Episcopal Church of Our Savior
