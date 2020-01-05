|
Elizabeth Carver Hargrove
Raleigh
Elizabeth Carver Hargrove, 90, passed away January 2, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Isiah T. Carver and Sadie Ball Carver of Lowes Grove, NC. She was predeceased by her ten siblings, Thomas Carver, Irving Carver, Vernon Carver, Marvin Carver, Louise Hall, Carrie Maddry, Ruth Duncan, Gladys Lovitt, Catherine Jefferies, Mozelle Carver; and her husband of 53 years, Jack Hargrove. She is survived by her two children, Phil Hargrove and Julie Hargove Carroll; and her two grandsons, Chris Hargrove and Steven Carroll.
In lieu of service, her family requests that donations be made in her memory for "Lewy Body Dementia Research" at: American Brain Foundation: 201 Chicago Ave., Minneapolis, MN 55415, AmericanBrainFoundation.org
