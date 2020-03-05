Home

Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
J.M. White Funeral Home
60 Zeb Robinson Road
Henderson, NC
Elizabeth Christopher


1932 - 2020
Elizabeth Christopher Obituary
Elizabeth B. Christopher

November 28, 1932- February 29, 2020

Wake Forest

Elizabeth Bruin Christopher, 87, was surrounded by her family when she went to heaven to be with her soulmate on Saturday. Born in Vance County, she was the daughter of the late Ralph and Mary Bruin and the widower of Leon Harding Christopher, Sr. Mrs. Christopher is survived by three sons, Leon Harding Christopher, II (Angela) of Raleigh; Ralph Cannon Christopher of Wake Forest; Stephen Scott Christopher (Lisa) of Boydton, VA; a daughter, Marylaura Christopher McKoon of Henderson; and six grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by a grandson, Leon Harding Christopher, III and two sisters. The family will receive friends at a visitation Friday, March 6, 2020 at J.M. White Funeral Home from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM.

Arrangements are by J.M. White Funeral Home.
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 5, 2020
