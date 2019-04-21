Elizabeth Low Cole



March 1, 1919 - April 16, 2019



Burlington



Elizabeth Low Cole, 100, of Twin Lakes Community, died on Tuesday, April 16, 2019. Born in Washington, NC, on March 1, 1919, she was the daughter of the late Frank Green Low, Sr. and the late Elizabeth Snead Low.



Liz is survived by three of her sons, Donald Hill Cole III (Vicki) of Bradenton, FL, David Green Cole (Anne) of Chapel Hill, NC and Douglas Lake Cole of Baltimore, MD; eight grandchildren, Jason Andrew Cole, Amy Cole McEachran (Shawn), Taylor Cole Smith (Daniel), Dayton Spencer Cole (Julia), Tamara Cole Marken (Mark), Donald William Cole, Brenton Christian Alexander Cole (Sara), Karen Elizabeth (Karli) Cole; and five great-grandchildren, Ivey Marie Cole, Max Lucas Marken, Tenley Grace Marken, Christian Alexander Cole, and Emma Rose Cole; and many nieces and nephews. Liz is also survived by her many wonderful friends at Twin Lakes Community, including her "BFF", Betty Jo Huffines. She was preceded in death by her husband, Don; her youngest son, Andrew Low Cole; her parents; and three brothers, Frank Green Low, Jr. Douglas Moxley Low, and Harry Snead Low.



On January 14, 1945, Liz married the love of her life, the late Donald Hill Cole, Jr. Liz and Don lived most of their 58 years together in Rocky Mount where they were members of the First Presbyterian Church and where their four sons were born. Liz was a Cub Scout Den Leader, an avid reader and bridge player. She worked at North Carolina Wesleyan College in the business office and student bookstore and retired in 1985. In 1998 Liz and Don moved to Twin Lakes Community, Wittenberg Apartments, where Liz enjoyed playing bridge, organizing parties and socializing with her dear friends, and reading, almost always late into the night. After Don's death in 2003, Liz continued to live at Wittenberg until she moved to Coble Creek Healthcare in 2018. She attributed her longevity to four F's: faith, family, friends and forward-looking. Liz enjoyed life to the fullest. God blessed her with 100 years so she could be a blessing to others for a long time.



A memorial service in loving memory of Liz will be held in the May-Foley Chapel at Twin Lakes Community on Saturday, June 8, at 2:00 p.m. Officiating will be Father Mark Menees and Father Ryan Grove. Following the service, the family will receive friends at the Twin Lakes Pepper Tree Cafe. Inurnment will follow at a later date at the First Presbyterian Church of Rocky Mount Columbarium.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Twin Lakes Community Residents Fund, 3701 Wade Coble Dr., Burlington, NC 27215; First Presbyterian Church, 153 N. Church St., Rocky Mount, NC 27804, or North Carolina Wesleyan College, 3400 N. Wesleyan Blvd., Rocky Mount, NC 27804



The family wishes to express their gratitude to the staff of Twin Lakes Health Center, especially Melody, Norma, India, Angela and Susan; and to HomeCare Providers of Alamance Regional Medical Center, especially to Helen Hogsed and many others who provided excellent and loving care to Liz.



You may sign the online register book at www.lowefuneralhome.com Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary