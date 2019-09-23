|
Elizabeth Musser Dixon
November 2, 1935 - September 17, 2019
Raleigh
Elizabeth Musser Dixon of Brighton Gardens in Raleigh, died peacefully on the morning of September 17, 2019. She was 83.
Elizabeth was born November 2, 1935 in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania to Henry Warren and Esther Gish Musser. She grew up with her brother, John Henry, on a poultry farm in Mt. Joy. She graduated with the East Donegal Township High School Class of 1953. She married John Dixon of Belle Mead, New Jersey in 1956. Graduating from Bryn Mawr College with a Bachelor of Arts in Philosophy cum laude in 1957, she had a particular interest in logic.
She moved to Skillman, New Jersey where she bought her first home and started her family. In 1967, she traveled to New Delhi, India as the spouse of a diplomat. After returning from India, she settled in Bethesda, Maryland with her family and began working at Riggs Bank in Washington, DC in the late 1970s. Starting as a bank safe deposit box custodian, Elizabeth trained at the George Washington University to become a computer program analyst for Riggs.
In the late 80s, Elizabeth moved to the Dupont Circle neighborhood in Washington DC where she lived for the next 30 years. An avid theater goer, Elizabeth was a founding member of the Footlights Modern Drama Discussion Group and attended theater frequently in Washington, DC. Elizabeth was dedicated to a number of causes. She regularly donated to the ACLU, Sierra Club, public television stations, Bryn Mawr College, and land conservation organizations. After retiring from Riggs Bank, Elizabeth helped care for her grandchildren, travelled internationally, and tended to her family farm in Pennsylvania.
She is survived by her husband; her children, Eliza of Los Angeles, California, Kate of Raleigh, Edward of Mount Joy, Pennsylvania and Benjamin of London, England and her grandchildren, Shannon, Cassandra, Carolyn, Nicholas and Noah. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to one of the causes she supported above. A memorial service will be held at a later date in Mt. Joy, Pennsylvania.
Published in The News & Observer on Sept. 23, 2019