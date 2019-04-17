Elizabeth Ann Wheeler Doolittle



October 11,1930 - April 14, 2019



Raleigh



Elizabeth Doolittle was born in Hudson, NY. Known as Betty Ann, she was the only child of the late Paul & Mary Scott Wheeler. Betty Ann was an avid music lover with a beautiful soprano voice. In high school she sang in many musicals, on the radio and in every church in her hometown. After her marriage to Ed Doolittle in 1949, her focus turned to raising her family. Betty Ann & Ed spent many wonderful summers at their beloved lake cottage in Sunapee, NH. She is survived by her loving husband of 69 years, Ed Doolittle, son Scott & wife Barbara, daughter Karen Duckett and husband Mike and son Derek & wife Shawna. She is also survived by her treasured grandchildren: Matthew Doolittle, Korey Duckett & Kayla Duckett. Funeral services will be conducted Thursday, April 18th at St. Timothy's Episcopal Church, 4523 Six Forks Rd., Raleigh at 11:00 AM with reception to follow in the church parlor immediately after the service. Please no flowers. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Timothy's Church or . Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary