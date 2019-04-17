Home

POWERED BY

Services
City of Oaks Cremation
4900 Green Road
Raleigh, NC 27616
(919) 438-1649
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Timothy's Episcopal Church
4523 Six Forks Rd.
Raleigh, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Doolittle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Doolittle


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Elizabeth Doolittle Obituary
Elizabeth Ann Wheeler Doolittle

October 11,1930 - April 14, 2019

Raleigh

Elizabeth Doolittle was born in Hudson, NY. Known as Betty Ann, she was the only child of the late Paul & Mary Scott Wheeler. Betty Ann was an avid music lover with a beautiful soprano voice. In high school she sang in many musicals, on the radio and in every church in her hometown. After her marriage to Ed Doolittle in 1949, her focus turned to raising her family. Betty Ann & Ed spent many wonderful summers at their beloved lake cottage in Sunapee, NH. She is survived by her loving husband of 69 years, Ed Doolittle, son Scott & wife Barbara, daughter Karen Duckett and husband Mike and son Derek & wife Shawna. She is also survived by her treasured grandchildren: Matthew Doolittle, Korey Duckett & Kayla Duckett. Funeral services will be conducted Thursday, April 18th at St. Timothy's Episcopal Church, 4523 Six Forks Rd., Raleigh at 11:00 AM with reception to follow in the church parlor immediately after the service. Please no flowers. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Timothy's Church or .
Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of City of Oaks Cremation
Download Now