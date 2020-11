Elizabeth Eaddy HoneycuttNovember 9, 1962 - November 18, 2020Zebulon, North Carolina - Elizabeth Eaddy Honeycutt, 58, passed away at her home surrounded by her family on November 18, 2020. She was preceded in death by her brother, John J. Eaddy; and her maternal and paternal grandparents.Elizabeth is survived by her husband, Kerry Olive; parents, Donald and Lola Eaddy; brother, Donald Workman Eaddy, Jr. (Brenda); nephews, Donald Workman Eaddy, III and John Logan Eaddy; and many extended relatives and friends.A graveside service will be held on Saturday, November 21 at 11:30am at Raleigh Memorial Park, 7501 Glenwood Ave., Raleigh, NC. Masks and social distancing are required.A special thank you to Michelle Kimbrell and Barbara Bennet for your love and care you provided Elizabeth.Condolences to the family at www.MitchellatRMP.com