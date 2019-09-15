Home

Elizabeth Evasdaughter


1932 - 2019
Elizabeth Evasdaughter Obituary
Elizabeth Neely Evasdaughter

February 15, 1932 - September 4, 2019

Raleigh

Elizabeth Neely Evasdaughter, age 87, died at home on September 4, 2019.

She was born February 15, 1932 in Tulsa, OK, the youngest of the three sisters. She graduated from Will Rogers High School, received her BA from the University of Tulsa, her MA in English and her PhD in Comparative Literature from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. She taught in various high schools run by the Sinsinawa Dominicans and in several colleges and universities, including North Carolina State University.

Elizabeth had a deep intelligence and quick wit. She loved learning and spent many hours of her retirement reading on diverse subjects in both humanities and sciences. She also enjoyed a good detective story.

She had a gift for poetry and was in the middle of writing a poetic autobiography when she died. She is survived by her spouse and loving companion of 48 years, Mary Louise Salstad as well as numerous nieces and nephews, including Margaret (Meg) Nyborg of Chapel Hill.
Published in The News & Observer on Sept. 15, 2019
