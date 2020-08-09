Elizabeth Rountree GodwinNov. 18, 1930 - Aug. 4, 2020CaryElizabeth (Betty) Godwin resided at Glenaire Retirement Community of Cary, NC, prior to her death on August 4, 2020. Born in Quantico, VA, Elizabeth was the only child of Mabel Measley and Lee. J. Rountree. She received a Commercial Degree from the University of North Carolina Greensboro and married James L. Godwin in 1950. She was a devoted wife, mother, and caregiver to her mother.During her husband's career her family moved frequently. They spent his last working years in Chapel Hill, NC and Columbia, SC. After the death of her husband and mother, she moved to Cary to be closer to her children.Elizabeth worked in the Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools and also as a real estate broker while her children were in college. She enjoyed reading, knitting, her dog, and active church work at Eastminster Presbyterian Church in Columbia, SC.She is survived by her children: Clyde Godwin of Winston-Salem, NC; Stephen Godwin of Bethesda, MD; Jonathan Godwin, Durham, NC; and Elizabeth M. Godwin, Hillsborough, NC. One son, Michael Godwin, Boone, NC, died in August, 2005. She has five grandchildren and five great grandchildren.She will be interred beside her husband at New Hope Presbyterian Church of Chapel Hill, NC. A small graveside service will be held there at a later time.Condolences may be sent at: